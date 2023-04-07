Strs Ohio Sells 8,000 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 199,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in DexCom were worth $22,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 319.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,093,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $305,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118,722 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 184.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,769,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $280,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,582 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of DexCom by 317.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,664,880 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $198,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,129 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,080,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 298.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,475,038 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $184,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 56,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $6,033,990.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,801 shares in the company, valued at $39,254,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 20,812 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $2,382,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,480,728.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 56,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $6,033,990.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,254,376.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,130 shares of company stock worth $22,363,029. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $112.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.42, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.17 and its 200 day moving average is $109.04. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $130.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.06.

DexCom Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.