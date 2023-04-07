Strs Ohio Sells 8,205 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,205 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $27,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.57.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ATVI opened at $85.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $85.88.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

