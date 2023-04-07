Strs Ohio Trims Stock Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,054,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 923,819 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.52% of Owl Rock Capital worth $23,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORCC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 791.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Owl Rock Capital Trading Up 1.1 %

ORCC opened at $12.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average is $12.36. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Owl Rock Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.54%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.86%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ORCC shares. TheStreet upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of USD 10 – 250 million and annual revenue of USD 50 million – 2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defense, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.