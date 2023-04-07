Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 1,828 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $32,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,575 shares of company stock worth $1,630,000. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE:NUE opened at $145.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.73. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.44.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.