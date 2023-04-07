Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 324 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,735,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,600,381,000 after buying an additional 83,030 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,818,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,651,748,000 after buying an additional 390,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,517,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,348,129,000 after purchasing an additional 314,259 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,104,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,453,000 after purchasing an additional 37,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 985,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,640,000 after purchasing an additional 55,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $284.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.86.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $209.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.03 and a 1 year high of $363.36. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.13%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Read More

