Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 89 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 588.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 64.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 125.0% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $220.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.54. The firm has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $261.91.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $1,524,523.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total value of $1,397,963.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,073,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545 over the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.75.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

