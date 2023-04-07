Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,529 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,383,523 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,462,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,290 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,366,658 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $526,047,000 after purchasing an additional 622,878 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,951,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $245,269,000 after purchasing an additional 998,022 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700,760 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $238,833,000 after purchasing an additional 81,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,746,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $215,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAL. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.78.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

Halliburton Trading Down 1.1 %

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $181,562.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,731,806.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,557 shares of company stock worth $471,939. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $32.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average of $35.48. The company has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

