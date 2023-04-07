Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 981.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $115.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $103.20 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of -21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.54.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

