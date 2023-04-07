Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 924 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 16.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Biogen by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $286.80 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $311.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $274.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BIIB. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.00.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.