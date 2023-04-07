Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.42 Million Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,458 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 69.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 975.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $196.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $235.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.28 and a 200-day moving average of $168.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $916,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $916,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at $24,849,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDAY has been the topic of several research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $223.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.19.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

