Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,843 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KIM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Kimco Realty by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.23.

Kimco Realty Stock Down 0.3 %

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

KIM stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.66. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 613.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $199,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 212,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,176.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

