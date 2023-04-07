Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $3.18 Million Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AJG. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AJG stock opened at $197.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $148.24 and a twelve month high of $202.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.62.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,417,600.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total value of $3,565,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,051,762.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,417,600.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,783 shares of company stock valued at $5,262,891 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

