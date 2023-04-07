Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aflac by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Aflac by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Aflac by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Aflac Trading Up 0.2 %

AFL opened at $64.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.07. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.