Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 308,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,181,000 after purchasing an additional 17,049 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 229.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 50,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 35,121 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 275,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,310,000 after purchasing an additional 94,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.73.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $140.63 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.41 and a 12-month high of $167.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.38.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.39. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 155.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

