Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,831 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,680,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744,875 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth about $65,447,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at about $50,317,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 983.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 306,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after acquiring an additional 278,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,125,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $608,533,000 after acquiring an additional 269,404 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXPI opened at $170.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.97 and a 200-day moving average of $167.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.52. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $198.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 52.47%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 38.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

