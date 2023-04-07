Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Sysco by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 629,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,951,000 after buying an additional 224,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Sysco stock opened at $77.27 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.55. The stock has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on SYY shares. Argus downgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

