Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mantle Ridge LP boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 18.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,592,000 after acquiring an additional 548,597 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 69.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,377,000 after acquiring an additional 747,162 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,542,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,868,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 267.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,409,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.80.

In related news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $149.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.44. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.76 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

