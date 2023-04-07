Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 13,031 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,190 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,031 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,717 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 826,094 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $20,429,000 after purchasing an additional 50,435 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 93,880 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.19.

UBER opened at $31.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $37.58.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

