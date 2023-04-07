Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 16 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,685.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.56, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $1,754.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,608.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,539.64.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total transaction of $1,523,533.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,892,977.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,427 shares of company stock worth $17,051,886. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CMG. Argus upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,986.00 to $2,084.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,870.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,080.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,851.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading

