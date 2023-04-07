Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 463 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $1,724,775.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,378,818.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $889,888.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,820.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $1,724,775.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,378,818.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,081. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $166.35 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $135.14 and a 52-week high of $174.63. The stock has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.40 and its 200 day moving average is $157.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.54%.

ABC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.46.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

