Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,258 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 97.6% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 50.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 282.7% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $229.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.74. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $370.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $105,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at $8,098,053.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at $589,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $105,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,686 shares of company stock worth $2,153,547 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup cut Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.40.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

