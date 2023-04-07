Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,409,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,356,002,000 after purchasing an additional 505,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,525,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,424,439,000 after buying an additional 208,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,695,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,376,000 after buying an additional 47,904 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 4.7% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,313,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,137,000 after buying an additional 104,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 72.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,973,000 after buying an additional 805,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SUI opened at $140.61 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.63 and a fifty-two week high of $193.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 71.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 187.88%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SUI. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Sun Communities to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.63.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $222,765.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,919. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

