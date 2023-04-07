SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of SunPower from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.48. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42.

In other SunPower news, CEO Peter Faricy acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $99,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,416.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 425.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,704,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,149 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,513,000 after purchasing an additional 51,356 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,298,000 after purchasing an additional 58,212 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 203.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 511,085 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the first quarter valued at $15,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. The company provides fully integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.

