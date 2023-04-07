Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Sunrun in a research report issued on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sunrun’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sunrun’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.89 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

RUN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut shares of Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sunrun from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Sunrun from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.11.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $39.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 2.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 4.7% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 50,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 51,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 554,331 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,315,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in Sunrun by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 424,704 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 159,297 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 550,706 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,293,871 shares in the company, valued at $31,635,145.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $38,571.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,513.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,293,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,635,145.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,540 shares of company stock worth $4,253,008. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

