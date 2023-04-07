Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.23 Million

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. In the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One Sweat Economy token can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sweat Economy has a market cap of $37.81 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sweat Economy Profile

Sweat Economy launched on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,429,522,880 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,195,402,747 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Sweat Economy Token Trading

