Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Stock Price Down 8%

Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) dropped 8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.68 and last traded at $6.76. Approximately 719,960 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,748,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Sweetgreen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen downgraded shares of Sweetgreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.55.

Insider Transactions at Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 29.58% and a negative net margin of 39.54%. The firm had revenue of $118.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 5,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $50,231.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 562,588 shares in the company, valued at $5,530,240.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 5,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $50,231.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 562,588 shares in the company, valued at $5,530,240.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicolas Jammet sold 195,745 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $1,458,300.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,645,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,064 shares of company stock worth $1,707,186 over the last three months. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sweetgreen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,291,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,070 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sweetgreen by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 57,732 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 1,009.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,009,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 918,656 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 695,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 587,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 16,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

Further Reading

