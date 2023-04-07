Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Stock Price Down 8%

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.68 and last traded at $6.76. Approximately 719,960 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,748,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

SG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen downgraded Sweetgreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sweetgreen from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sweetgreen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 29.58% and a negative net margin of 39.54%. The company had revenue of $118.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 5,110 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $50,231.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 562,588 shares in the company, valued at $5,530,240.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sweetgreen news, insider Nicolas Jammet sold 195,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $1,458,300.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,645,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch Reback sold 5,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $50,231.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 562,588 shares in the company, valued at $5,530,240.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 221,064 shares of company stock worth $1,707,186. 27.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,291,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,070 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Sweetgreen by 1,009.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,009,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 918,656 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,591,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,156,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,815,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

