Synairgen (LON:SNG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.01

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.01 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.11), with a volume of 894740 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.09).

Synairgen Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of £19.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.71 and a beta of -2.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 11.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 15.09.

Synairgen Company Profile

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, an inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; IFN-ß that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and LOXL2 inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) disease.

