Synairgen (LON:SNG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.01

Shares of Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.01 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.11), with a volume of 894740 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.09).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 11.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of £19.02 million, a P/E ratio of -78.71 and a beta of -2.20.

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, an inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; IFN-ß that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and LOXL2 inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) disease.

