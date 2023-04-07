Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Position Lessened by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. reduced its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 957.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.18.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

Synopsys Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $9,612,840.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,357,287.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,387.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $9,612,840.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,357,287.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,848,825 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $375.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.03, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.40. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $392.79.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.