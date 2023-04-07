Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $34.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.01, but opened at $28.17. Synovus Financial shares last traded at $28.66, with a volume of 122,491 shares traded.

SNV has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $42.50 to $45.50 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.95.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

In related news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $84,421.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,314 shares in the company, valued at $403,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 62,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. American Trust grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 9,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day moving average of $38.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $603.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.02 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 30.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.