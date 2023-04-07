Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $34.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.01, but opened at $28.17. Synovus Financial shares last traded at $28.66, with a volume of 122,491 shares traded.
SNV has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $42.50 to $45.50 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.95.
Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial
In related news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $84,421.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,314 shares in the company, valued at $403,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day moving average of $38.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33.
Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $603.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.02 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 30.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Synovus Financial Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.
Synovus Financial Company Profile
Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.
