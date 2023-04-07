T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Position Boosted by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW opened at $109.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.36. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $148.95.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.73.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.