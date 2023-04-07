T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Cut to $72.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Bank of America from $78.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 34.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TROW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.73.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $109.22 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $148.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.36.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 5,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.