TD Cowen Initiates Coverage on Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Equities researchers at TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Arhaus from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Arhaus from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Arhaus from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Arhaus from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16. Arhaus has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 2.27.

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. Arhaus had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 97.89%. The firm had revenue of $356.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arhaus will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alton F. Doody III purchased 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $309,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alton F. Doody III bought 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.84 per share, with a total value of $101,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $309,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawn Sparks sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $638,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 378,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,303.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 56.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus during the second quarter worth $48,000. 30.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

