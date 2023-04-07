TD Securities Boosts Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Price Target to C$40.00

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRFGet Rating) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

QBCRF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC increased their target price on Quebecor from C$29.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

QBCRF opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. Quebecor has a one year low of $17.49 and a one year high of $26.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.36.

Quebecor, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, entertainment, and news media and culture services. It operates through the following segments: Telecommunications, Media, and Sports and Entertainment. The Telecommunications segment offers services for mobile contracts in which the sale of mobile devices is bundled with telecommunication services.

