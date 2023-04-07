TD Securities Cuts Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Price Target to C$13.50

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Stock Performance
Shares of FCMGF opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average is $8.57. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.
About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment
