TD Securities Cuts Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Price Target to C$13.50

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

Shares of FCMGF opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average is $8.57. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Get Firm Capital Mortgage Investment alerts:

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

(Get Rating)

See Also

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. is a non-bank lender, which engages in investing in a short-term residential and commercial real estate mortgage loans and real estate related debt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Greater Toronto Area; Non-GTA Ontario; Quebec; Western Canadaand the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.