TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TEL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered TE Connectivity from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.58.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $123.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $138.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.20 and its 200-day moving average is $122.28.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 32.05%.

Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in TE Connectivity by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.