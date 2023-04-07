Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 177.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,238 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,956,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,165,000 after acquiring an additional 538,544 shares in the last quarter. Browning West LP boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Browning West LP now owns 10,430,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,787,000 after acquiring an additional 925,000 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,885,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,934,000 after acquiring an additional 431,334 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,859,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,669,000 after acquiring an additional 42,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,491,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,400,000 after acquiring an additional 501,445 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $36.39 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $44.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.69.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 402.92% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 13,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $553,406.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 316,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,966.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Featured Stories

