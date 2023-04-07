Ten Entertainment Group plc (TEG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7 on June 13th

Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Ten Entertainment Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Ten Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Shares of TEG opened at GBX 277.50 ($3.45) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.84. Ten Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of GBX 183 ($2.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 302 ($3.75). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 276.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 253.20. The company has a market capitalization of £190.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 711.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 14,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 291 ($3.61), for a total value of £41,400.57 ($51,416.51). 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ten Entertainment Group Company Profile

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,101 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides family entertainment space, soft plays, laser tag arenas, karaoke rooms, escape rooms, pool tables, and amusement machines.

