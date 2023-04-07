Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Bought by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 1,525.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 264.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 52.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

Teradyne Stock Performance

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,578 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TER opened at $100.39 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $117.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.02. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.56.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.43%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

