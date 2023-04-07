Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Receives GBX 308 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 308 ($3.83).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSCO. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tesco to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.23) to GBX 310 ($3.85) in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesco news, insider Caroline Silver acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 250 ($3.10) per share, with a total value of £37,500 ($46,572.28). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 15,165 shares of company stock valued at $3,791,360. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesco Stock Up 0.1 %

About Tesco

Shares of TSCO opened at GBX 264.10 ($3.28) on Tuesday. Tesco has a 52-week low of GBX 194.35 ($2.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 289 ($3.59). The company has a market capitalization of £19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2,200.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 253.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 234.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89.

(Get Rating)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

Further Reading

