Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn Sells 3,750 Shares

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at $39,328,421.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zachary Kirkhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 10,455 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.72, for a total transaction of $2,056,707.60.

On Monday, February 6th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00.

TSLA stock opened at $185.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.32 and a 200 day moving average of $188.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.55 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $364.07.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.74.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

