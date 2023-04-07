Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Receives $10.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.86.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average of $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $11.44.
Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
In related news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $589,987.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,618.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $589,987.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,618.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 16,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $163,755.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,818.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,797 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,875,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,609,000 after purchasing an additional 28,920 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 119,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 420,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.
About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
