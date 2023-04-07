Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Receives $10.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.86.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average of $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $11.44.

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $589,987.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,618.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $589,987.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,618.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 16,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $163,755.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,818.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,797 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,875,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,609,000 after purchasing an additional 28,920 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 119,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 420,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Recommended Stories

