Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Raymond James

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $80.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.70.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $48.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $45.81 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.99.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $525.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.34 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 6.04%. Research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $65,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $65,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $658,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 19,888 shares of company stock valued at $430,333 over the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,633,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,159,000 after purchasing an additional 762,038 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,268,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,311,000 after acquiring an additional 158,815 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,197,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,846,000 after acquiring an additional 82,278 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,964,000 after acquiring an additional 927,419 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,308,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,901,000 after acquiring an additional 63,199 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

