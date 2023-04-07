Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Increased by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.1% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 78,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 64.8% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 37,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 15.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $178.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $161.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $186.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Stories

