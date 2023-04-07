The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target to $50.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $61.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BHF. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BHF stock opened at $41.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.26. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $60.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,682,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,779,000 after purchasing an additional 206,014 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,354,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,616,000 after buying an additional 94,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,002,000 after buying an additional 19,894 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 47.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 992,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,086,000 after buying an additional 320,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 928,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,080,000 after purchasing an additional 39,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.