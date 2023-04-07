The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.2% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.61.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $288.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $292.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $301.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

