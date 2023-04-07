The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of HD opened at $288.61 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $301.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.57.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.61.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

