The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock Position Lowered by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,677 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $11,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of KR stock opened at $48.52 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 33.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.65.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,281.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,481 shares of company stock worth $5,928,025 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Stories

