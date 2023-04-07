The New America High Income Fund Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:HYB)

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:HYB opened at $6.66 on Friday. The New America High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $8.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in The New America High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The New America High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The New America High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $595,000. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

