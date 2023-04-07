The New America High Income Fund Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:HYB)

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.
The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years.
The New America High Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:HYB opened at $6.66 on Friday. The New America High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $8.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
The New America High Income Fund Company Profile
The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The New America High Income Fund (HYB)
- What Factors Will Drive S&P 500 Performance This Year?
- 2 Beautiful Investments In A Growing Industry
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.